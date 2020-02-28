A famous Rapper gets his skina in Fortnite. It Skin Travis Scott was found

It seems that Deadpool is the only surprise, the amendment to Epic Games.

12 season brought a lot of interesting mechanics that, so far, only konceptami. In the past, we also saw a lot of ideas for the theme, and finally, we received skina Deadpoola.

Everything indicates that this is not the only Skin created in collaboration, as we will see in season 12.

Theme Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a Rapper, singer and music producer. Although you might not know his Songs with the name, it’s certainly, heard you on the Radio.

“alt=””/> (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ONRf7h3Mdk(/embed)

Now leakerzy predict that in the files, found the name, which can be confused only with difficulty.

It was not officially confirmed, but everything is based only on the leakage of information. There are neither models, nor any other information.

Deadpool in Fortnite

The first major cooperation in the 12 season is Deadpoolem. In the framework of the subscription of the fighting in the game skin was added, based on one of the most popular films. Now players przeszukujący files of the game, reports about the next skin, and on the Basis of the famous painter. It is probably still an issue, what is Fortnite in so-called icons.