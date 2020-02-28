Because if you are looking for the hashtag #mine, Instagram, cares about you

You want to advertise on this website?

My lights, looking directly at the camera and selfies all a great blessing. Anna posing in front of a mirror in the room, port a mini skirt and long legs. In their account published on the Internet a million messages, count an avalanche of followers, especially among young people and efficient motor.

There is nothing surprising. If not for the fact that My and Ana are two girls, looking, how, but diminutive, which show some eating disorders and they found that the acceptance of a web form, the hashtag: #my bulimia #Ana for anorexia. Dangerous, because collecting content profiles are created that shouts weight loss inattentiveoffering phrases such as “if I’m tired, sick, I open Instagram and look at others that weigh less than me” or “sign in your head and take control of their diet”. All this together with the shocking pictures of the girls comes down to the dice: the challenge is, who sees more of the ribs or vertebrae.

Message using available Instagram – © www.giornaledibrescia.it Message using available Instagram – © www.giornaledibrescia.it





Practice shadow is so risky that Instagram is a course in the shelterif you are trying to find one of these hashtag – like the others, like #it (a diminutive form of suicide), #thinbody, #wannabeskinny or #restrict – the message “We can help you? If you hard and you need support, we are happy to help”, together with contact a trusted friend or talk to a volunteer support line. Among the options is “Find out what you can do to make it better” that stimulates in small steps which other people in trouble have been useful to curb the crisis, to change the environment or take care of themselves.

The decision to place in social networks, this feature was dictated by the decline of the phenomenon of eating disorders among young people in recent years has also greatly increased because of the speed of the Network and its ability to make everything viral. In particular, in the glossy world of media, where beauty is in the series undermines the self-esteem of a whole generation and filters celebrate the idea that our newspaper needs to be performance, continuously and flawlessly.

The data at hand, according to the Ministry of health eating disorders most often in women populationwhile men account for 5-10% of all cases of anorexia and in 10-15% of cases of bulimia. As the fall, in order that anorexia is 8-9 new cases per 100 persons per year among women, while for men is between 0.02 and 1.4 new cases. As for bulimia, every year 12 new cases per 100 people, including women and approximately 0.8 new cases among men. Alarming is also the fact that concerns progressive decrease in age of onsetso much that women are becoming more frequent diagnoses first menstrual period, home children aged 8-9 years.

