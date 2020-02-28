Chiara Ferragni Becca Pillowcases at the moment ‘underwear’: the film is “embarrassing”

Chiara Ferragni Becca Federer at the moment is very close: the film “awkward” ends up on Instagram, the rapper without words.

Federer and Chiara Ferragni without a doubt, one of the pairs more social to use. Two constantly active on their profiles, and share every moment of your day, from those carried out in the family with a small Leoin those in which they work. Don’t miss the photos and videos of their celebrations to shout, and often intimate moments than a couple. Their fans, and millions of people really can know everything on their favorites, and it makes me feel very close to him. All ‘Ferragnez’and , by the way, they are very open with followers, and show you your life without filters, even the jokes that make each other, or even more moments ‘uncomfortable’. I mean, their life course the social and some time ago they shared with the fans situation, in fact, ‘specific’. Claire caught Pillowcases on the pillows in time of course, ‘underwear’ and video I finished profile Instagram the rapperthat’s what happened in detail.

Federer and Chiara Ferragni, caught in the moment ‘underwear’: “I’m Sorry, I didn’t” film “awkward”

Federer and Chiara Ferragni have a great complicity and love together to fool around and joke. Their relationship is really enviable that crazy fans. Often publish in their profiles, funny video, with intermissions, you can pair that to the competition. Some time ago, in history, Federer was very ‘underwear’. The rapper was actually ‘caught’ from his wife, when she was in the bathroom sitting on the toilet, doing their needs. In striking came in to do their things and left in a bathtub with her husband, leaving him without words. Federer at this moment was immediately immortalized moment from the video to share it shame with the followings: “But to understand that your wife went into the bathroom while you do so,** * in? I don’t know!”exclaimed the rapper with even tone ironic. It is clear that hand wash does not leave dents minimal with his words, and says: “Oh, sorry, love, didn’t know what to do”continuing then quietly go about their business.

The film is really fun and you can’t miss and let the fans of the couple who once again showed its amazing complicity and its relationship with balance, even the proof of the ‘bathroom’!