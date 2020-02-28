Cult Rick roll into the game in the Form of new Emoticons





Rick roll is, without exaggeration one of the most famous jokes in the Internet is that, for example, during some of the discussions in the Online Forum or on Reddicie you click on the wrong Link it redirects us to a Song from Rick Astleya “Never give you up”. If you actively read Reddita, or forums on the net, it’s probably not even padliście victims of such laughter, and its popularity, also by the fact that the Film is on YouTube 650 million views.

Now this popular meme is also falls in… Fornite. In the Shop of the game, only what appeared a new face inspired rickrollem:

You can jokingly to the conclusion that the production Epiców is for us now a new Generation of Internet-trolii, who you may know, this time what a joke is to educate, and to self-checking, the raspberries in the other Internet users. To our luck songs Astleya listen to with really a large pleasure – in X times…

