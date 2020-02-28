Dust2 in Fortnite? Now it is possible!

The group, known as databank Team Evolve – praised Fortnite his new work in a creative mode. It is Duście2, the moved was with CS:GO, the realities of the game from Epic Games.

In creative mode we create everything that restricts us especially the imagination. Epic Games back they have the possibility of more than two years. But to reproduce now a group of databank tried the legendary card CS:GO – Dusta2.

This slideshow requires activated JavaScript.

Photo from Twitter/Team Evolve

Besides, the card game play in a nutshell for casual players, who will be able to do it. And all this thanks to the new approach Battle Labintroduced in the past year. In this mode, the game throws players on a private island, where you have rules of your own game. You can then use the finished cards, or create the whole Regime in its own way.

As long as we do not know the approximate date of release, but of course Team Evolve Due to notify us about it Your social networks.

I must admit that the execution Dust2 can make an impression. The card looks almost identical, the only difference is the color palette, and characteristic of Fortnite” Structure of buildings.