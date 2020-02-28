Epic extension of the season in Fortnite. The reason for the new System of destruction

In Fortnite coming Chaos. Contrary to popular belief, is not alias GAK szwarccharakteru with interesting crust on the game, but a completely new System, responsible for the destruction in Unreal Engine 4.

The current season in Fortnite Chapter 2 will be longer than usual. Epic Games has announced the extension of the tournament because of a very important, profound and fundamental changes under the hood. Fortnite is going to be because on a completely new System of physical, responsible for the destruction in the imagination under the name of Chaos. Chaos is a set of tools in the Beta, in turn, network-battle royale is the first title in the large scale.

Game Fortnite test with Chaos control are already underway. Behind closed doors.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3ktiewcLpo(/embed)

The new date of the Premiere of the second season of the tournament for Fortnite Chapter 2, was appointed on 20. February 2020. To that time, Epic Games to implement in its most profitable production, a new System of destruction. It is interesting to note that, most likely, the player won’t feel any discernible differences. Manufacturers of games offer because, even though under the hood a lot, their aim is to change that Fortnite was more like Fortnite. You did not expect, so the destruction to a whole new, crazy scale.

Probably Epic Games is expanding Fortnite and other possibilities of the destruction in the next few months and years. The mess can give you in the Gameplay completely new tactical elements, such as plaster and rubble crushes on the hero after the penetration of the missile or bomb. I am interested in whether specom of the Unreal Engine 4, the import you will be able to the same, on the same scale, for the game in the Version for Nintendo Switch or Mobile devices. Platform Nintendo already has problems to a smooth Gameplay at 30 frames per second and with a satisfactory layer visually.

The Chaos is not electrified me. We have many projects using the latest systems of destruction.

Now the destruction of the environment remember the incredible System implemented firefights in Battlefield Bad Company 2. But it was perfect! Amazing! We could be compared with the earth all the houses, completely the Layout of the map changes. A pity that in this regard, each of the next Battlefield, a step back was. Instead of developing this amazing System, the BONES of his zwijało and reduces its importance. Hurt and now.

Other names make a big impression through the prism of environmental destruction, Red Faction: Guerrilla. If I remember correctly, in the course of time, we were able to do well with them in trzecioosobowej exchange of fire Max Payne. Kruszył plaster, валился waste, which, in turn, the walls отваливались large pieces. Microsoft, in turn, wanted to resist destruction and the virtual world on the computing power of the cloud with Crackdown 3. Came out very bad.