Epic Games has these Smileys out of the game files. That is, we will see you in Fortnite?

It is very possible that you see these extraordinary Emoticons, of which they knew, and so quite a bit of people.

Together with the Start of the new season, in which the files are added, the so-called krzyczane Smileys. It’s hard to explain exactly, so that you can hear better. These “statements” from real life.

“alt=””/> “alt=””/>

Now they were to be completely deleted, and at least this information will give leakerzy.

These Smilies removed

It is not known that Epic rozmyśliło, whether he is working through you, or maybe wait for the right time. In the opinion of the people, now combing the files of the game, krzyczane Emoticons disappeared.

If a lot of players lost? It is not known. It is hard to imagine how it works in the game. But emotką it would, in any case, “Get to da Choppa!”, many people believed, as a confirmation of the appearance of the helicopter in the game.