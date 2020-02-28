Fortnite 2 – Season 2. in the Details. Map, News, Trailers

Epic Games blew up exactly 2 of the season. in the second Chapter, Fortnite. Let’s see what new przyszykowali the creators of this incredibly popular game battle royale.

Season 2 in Fortnite 2 it is a fact, and on the Server, the mass of the novelties came was. The game focuses on the agents of the spirit and the darkness that we are able to unlock/recruit in the Form of Skins for our heroes. In addition, new exotic places on the map, a new time – limited processes, or, finally, – the possibility of personalization of the cover. Now, Tattoo, hairstyle, make-up, clothes, and other elements of our character to change.

Season 2 in Fortnite 2 – News:

You are a spy – conquered the island of the agents of a secret organization, the Ghost and the darkness, and your fate is in your hands;

– conquered the island of the agents of a secret organization, the Ghost and the darkness, and your fate is in your hands; Discover the top-secret locations – new exotic locations on the island. You disappear from the Radar, and discover new hiding places on the map;

– new exotic locations on the island. You disappear from the Radar, and discover new hiding places on the map; Surgery limited period of time – Zinfiltruj enemy bases, you neutralize the guards and helpers and fight with their minds, a powerful and unique weapons;

– Zinfiltruj enemy bases, you neutralize the guards and helpers and fight with their minds, a powerful and unique weapons; You Surprise Enemies Hackers for the cover with the help of hidden transitions, destroy turrets and cameras, using new Gadgets, such as grenades, bait, and proximity Mines, and disguise yourself, that sabotage enemy agents;

Season 2 in Fortnite, 2 – card:

Season 2 in Fortnite 2 Trailer:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRyNuqUSY4U(/embed)