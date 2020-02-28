Fortnite 2 with Deadpoolem. Trailer, cards, and novelties introduced to the developers of Skins to personalize

As far as another Chapter in the rivalry in Fortnite. After a series of teaserów and leaks, Epic Games released a Trailer and away messages on the Server. Players can already download the Update.
2 2 games the section starts in the season Fortnite. Players on Xboksie take 26GB, on the PC, about 10GB, and on the Nintendo Switchu about 7-15GB Update. The creators of the store for the fun of it – the recent events in connection with the Agency, thanks to which we will be able to recruit team of agents (in the Form of Skins).
The developers have once again provide Fans with a number of new items, Emoticons and new Skins – these last few look pretty attractive, and in General the invariable plane. Fans of the series can already RUB pens, because in the game also Deadpool appears – multiple levels we see at the very end of the trailer, the pass of the season.
Epic Games can still be a positive surprise to Fortnite preparing News. Production continues to be the amazing results, so it is not surprising that the creative Team always on the head, or thick bait on consecutive supporters Battle Royale.
2 Chapter 2 the season Fortnite for the first time in history, the possibility of personal settings for Skins player get the possibility of Tattoos, hairstyles, makeup, clothing, and other elements that are released during the game.
Fortnite 2 Chapter 2 – Trailer
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRyNuqUSY4U(/embed)
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JkZNuV2MGI(/embed)
Fortnite 2 Chapter 2 – Map
