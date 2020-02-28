Fortnite: Chapter 2 – starts the second season in the game. Trailer, Battle pass, new Skins





In keeping with the Tradition of Epic Games for several days prepares us for the Premiere of the new season in Fortnite, and that is the end of speculation and conjecture, because in the network are only two official trailers of the game were. The first of them is the Intro Video for the new season, the clear the taste from James Bondand Trailer number two focuses on the new book practice.

The official Trailer of the second season Fortnite

The official Trailer to the new battle passa

Epic Games officially presented also all the news and changes in this Update. On the map, you expect new, top-secret locationsYou accept the participation in special time-limited operations infiltrując enemy bases and battles with powerful bosses, as well as the use of new Gadgets such as grenades, bait, or minutes near.

Want to join the fun with Fortnite? You can buy select the free Version of the game, or in electronic Form, the issue with a few cosmetic bonuses: