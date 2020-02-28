Fortnite – view the contents of Battle of the victory series of the second season

🔊 Listen to the Text of the article

The second season Fortnite has already begun, and with it, the players will have the opportunity to buy Battle of the Passover, through 100 items of cosmetics. You can see the details in a new promotional film.

The new season into the game Fortnite quite a lot of changes. The theme of this season, the secret Agency – shadows and ghosts are. Players, as always, have the option to purchase Battle Pass, of the approximately 100 items, cosmetics. Also pass, you get access to dozens of problems, with the possibility of unlocking of many awards.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzYSH2TADh8(/embed)

All available in this season, the skins, the theme with the secret agent, under which a giant man-cat. Due to the fact that the choice for us there are two factions – shadows and ghosts, each of the Skins must have at least three versions, Standard, and also one for each group. To unlock them, you need to group the players every week Quests each, leading to a cancellation of the respective skin.

See: Sony dispensed with the attendance of PAX East due to koronawirusa

As in previous seasons, this time Battle-passport costs 950 V-blocks, the in-game store. There is also a Version skip, which automatically opens the first 25 Levels, costs 2800 v-Dollar. Even the Pass also gives players V-dolce as a Bonus for the following levels to unlock. Overall, you can 1500 V-bucks that you can earn, the implementation of all tasks.

See: Platinum Games has a big announcement scheduled for November 27.

For players, does not rotate, the purchase of season tickets, is the free Version that offers a limited number of prices, as well as several events. Free travel offer the experience and achievements in levels, but not the possibility of a pay-to-unlock-Skins.

The second season will last until 29.