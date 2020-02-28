Harley Quinn is already Royale in Fortnite Battle

Harley Quinn, the cult of the girl-the destruction of Gotham City, appeared in Fortnite. In the Shop you will find a number of Harley Quinn, consisting of Harley Quinn costume and Rebounds the Ball for Harley and its peak found. If you have the desire to have some fun, along with Harley, you get new options that allow you to change your Harley-Monster XoXo Always in a Fantastic Harley.

To unlock Always the Best Harley, you need 3 tests:

Are you looking for in the first 30, then 20 and finally 10 in the competitions of Solo, in pairs or in offices.

If you are exactly in the weak spots.

You set the damage of Picks.

Harley Quinn will be in the Shop until the 17th century. All this, in turn, apparently with an event of love and war. In the context of Epic Games, has the public Looking for their Variation mode “and destroy”, has multiple tasks and you can get a few cosmetic items.