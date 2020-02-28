How did the map Dust2 in the game Fortnite? We already know

🔊 Listen to the Text of the article

Dust 2, more specifically, de_dust2, it is one of the most famous and popular cards in the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. You can say that he is downright legendary. But have you ever wondered what that would look like in other productions, for example in Fortnite? Now, we already know.

The group’s databank, which is under the name Evolve Team, took advantage of the existing tools for the creation of Fortnite as possible faithful Version of the map Dust2. Not everything managed perfectly to reproduce, but I must admit that it is a very good Port.

Also on the card, you can play without problems. Simply run the desired mode of the game. In addition, you can on the Website, you can enjoy the Gameplay in the style of “Search Destroy”, you are still closer to the classic CS:GO.

See also: