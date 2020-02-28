Huawei AppGallery going to get Facebook, Instagram, and other apps. The word CEO

L’AppGallery Huawei is the third largest application store in the world (not that some competition in this area…), but still missing important apps, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and many more.

It seems, however, that the situation may change in the near future, according to the same CEO Richard J. during a recent press conference. Yu, spoke directly to this question, confirmed that in fact apps in the list – that means Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – I’m at the finish line on AppGallery.

This is an important step, if the store wants to offer as an alternative, I think that the Play Store is not available on all new smartphones Huawei Honor and who have not received the certificate to use Google Play Services. Obviously, in the version of the app to the AppGallery you need to make use of HMSthus, we expect full function.

While Google is trying to find a way to return to work in close cooperation with Huawei. Itself, which led to the ban of the Chinese company, and has not optimum for homes in mountain view that you see, is forced to abandon Internet partners is of great importance in the world of Android.