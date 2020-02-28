A few hours ago Luke Honestlyfamiliar Both men and womenand former competitor in Big Brother Vippublished on Instagram a beautiful dedication contact your beloved grandmother, who today, January 27, 2020, celebrates 100 years. An important milestone. Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus young you can’t wish her happy birthday personally: was tronista Bolognese can’t get to grandma’s because of the order immediately to limit the spread of infection.

Luke Honestly Instagram dedicates to grandma’s over 100 years: “I can’t be with you, coronavirus”

“Today, grandma’s 100 years… how many saw, how you survived… I wish I could be there with you

I would like to hug you, I wanna hug him tight and say thank you for giving me all the love maybe in addition to imagination, this Love that only grandmothers can give. I remember the days spent together, the laughter, the love, stuffed zucchini, and made this sauce to cook for a few days…”, started Luke Honestly on his profile Instagram. Beautiful words that demonstrate and lasting relationship between a grandmother and granddaughter. In the same place, and the guy did not hide bitterness, because it is impossible to cover grandma’s today, the day of his 100esimo birthday. “Instead, I can’t be there, I can’t to the resolution of the regional, there is a fear of this virus and won’t let me in to you.. life is a strange thing, but you are stronger, we will win this impasse and we will do so in the near future and together. Cards I still love you, grandma”, he concluded.

So many messages to the love from the fans

Rain like and positive comments the post., how to make a set for the delicate message the image is Luke Honestly and grandma hugged each other. 92 more likes and dozens of letters from fans: “Special people, grandparents… the heritage of humanity! Wishes”, “What finish and how much life is in these 100 years. Happy birthday Grandma Didim”, “congratulations with the birthday of your beloved grandmother”, “In the end, what is important is not the years in your life, but life is what to put in these years. Happy birthday”, in order to call someone.

(Photo Instagram Official Profile Luke, Honestly)