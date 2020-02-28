Instagram adds direct messaging on Windows 10

If you use Instagram on your COMPUTER Windows 10you may notice small changes when you open the app. Instagram has updated its Windows software in order to turn it into what is called web application progressive (PWA). This means that you can communicate effectively with service Instagram through the shell, which like a native app.

Instagram: used to be able to upload a photo, now you can send messages Direct

If you want to use the software, sweetie, it will be difficult for you, remember that the use of web applications. At least from the point of view of functionality, the latest effort of the company, is a hodgepodge. For example, a native app previous version it was possible to upload photos directly from your COMPUTER. It’s not something you can certainly do with the current version at the time. On the plus side, the new version allows at least to send and receive messages through Direct. This feature is not available in any case, using the Web client Instagram. I want to note that the first report of a new web app Instagram will be captured with the Windows Central.