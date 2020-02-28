Latte Art: how to draw a world Cup (to put on Instagram)

Remember when in the morning you can order at the bar espresso macchiato, and just comes to you so that heart painted on the foam? This is a picture graphics Latte Arttechnique draw on the foam cappuccino and espresso macchiato. art to drawings on the surface of the cappuccino and espresso It seems that Latte Art was found by chance in the late 70-ies from the bartender Verona Luigi Merlo: I noticed that, spilling milk set-espresso in the Cup for cappuccino, create a play of light and shadow. But to encode fu David Shomer, a Barista in Seattle, who in 1988 made a heart on the cappuccino, the distinctive feature of its espresso bar live. The first to import, and then to learn Latte Art in Italy was Luigi Lupia real guru of this discipline. Let’s talk about tricks to get in the Cup drawings for espresso and cappuccino Fabio Colicchia“silver” in the national final Latte Art at the exhibition Sigep 2020. Fabio is also the person responsible for Bear Lab Coffee Milan coach Giuliano Coffee School Caluso (TO).

What forms just?

The figures, which are the heart, tulip and leaf: one of these three pillars create the form of a Swan. In theory, many people follow a different line, suppose me not knowing how to draw directly on the Cup I use pen and paper, and I’m trying to stylize the photos in the pattern that I have in mind to implement later on the Cup.

Where to get inspiration for what pictures on a mug?

Inspiration comes from what I see and what I live, it is, of course, requires a lot of equipment and you can learn (a bit like riding a bike), but you need to have a guide. Need to know how to install such things as correct posture of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, and, above all, which teaches how to save the milkman.

What is the most important element when drawing?

Tilt the slot machine is crucial: the more the nose of the breast, close to coffee plus the cream from the milk falls to the surface and creates drawings. The secret to Latte Art is really far, far, far away, then to increase when the milkman: from the distance, and the milk is coffee, and then creates a surface-sheet, on which you can draw.

As preparing milk foam for Latte Art?

For structures made bar cream reaches 55 °C temperature; if the situation is purely visualas the competition reaches 45 °C to avoid divorce couples in the Cup: thus, the user has the ability to draw better. The project is implemented immediately, as soon as possible, i.e. not only collects the foam.

What images most loved by the public and as more instagrammabili? How many people before drinking hoodie take a picture?

From the Bear Lab and Coffee all included with your smartphone in hand, whether because it’s a local particular, with great attention to furniture, how to capture images in the Cup, which monitors the latest trends at the moment. Drawings of the most prized animals: if the first figure favorite was a unicorn or a sea horse, now on the foam are a very face of a lion or monkey.

In Latte Art, most importantly, accuracy and speed?

A very important technique, accuracy and speed than from speed: speed is taken care of to perform several actions simultaneously, such as collecting the milk, while you put on coffee. And I love the precision and so I prefer to paint on coffee, where we, of course, want firmer hand to Cup size than a cappuccino.

You can use to replenish enrich the design, such as cocoa or cinnamon?

Cappuccino or macchiato, you can use the topping: tip to put cocoa or cinnamon directly on the coffee powder before you begin to paint so that the dust is mixed with coffee and cream from milk, do not close the drawing.

What tools are needed for Latte Art?

Vehicle tools, of course, in the chest, Latte Art pen or stylus, as well as wanting it for baking.

What advice can you give in order to make Latte Art at home?

In the house you can make Latte Art for cappuccinos, warm milk to 45 °C temperature, and then using the plunger to admit air into the milk and then whisk. Then add the milk and cream to mocha, and then you can start with the drawings.

The model, inspired by Fabio Colicchia?

Of course, the other Italian, Manuela Fence, the reigning world champion of Latte Art.