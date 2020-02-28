LinkedIn’s head of History, as Facebook and Instagram

LinkedIn is testing a new feature: Stories in the style of Facebook and Instagram. Focused mainly on professional networks, Microsoft intends to integrate the function – he made his debut with Snapchat in 2013, to facilitate replacement of said content to lighter, without that they remain connected to their profile.

As explained by Pete (Consumer Product LinkedIn)in Stories will be perfect for “to share key issues, events, narrative style, full screen makes it easier to use the tips and tricks that help us work more efficiently“. It will be seen as an easy way to do it online.

To like LinkedIn, keep it professional in nature, can not ignore as new generations grow and how they learned to communicate with each other. Do I need to explain that the company noted that the new generation prefer “start a conversation with the content passing, instead of posting updates or content that have become part of the channel“. In short, the purpose is to adapt the platform for new forms of communication to ensure that users “they can build and develop the relationships necessary to become more productive and efficient“using means of communication, faced in his element.

At the moment, LinkedIn, were tested within the function Stories with the intention to launch a test of its users in the coming months. We don’t know so when she will be available to all.