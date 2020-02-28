Map 12 season Fortnite, along with the new miejscówkami

Card-not-changed in season 12, because at the beginning of the second Chapter, while a few new places.

New Map is not changed to the extent as in the past, but in reality, there are a few new places.

SEE Trailer the Season Pass, fighting and 12 of the season shows new Skins and places

New Places

Overall, there were some new places. Server is still not switched off, while now we can show new scenes from the Trailer. In accordance with the forecasts, platform, oil platform, provides, among other things. Also yachts that we saw on one of the harbingers of the season.