Player Fortnite a heart attack get when logging in. Epic left behind a surprise

Epic Games decided to the players a little surprise that many people, you прицепила heart attack.

New Trailer, new information, and in this whole heart attack in the middle of the night. Why? Epic Games decided to give the players a little grinding, and “destroy” Fortnite at the time of registration.

Many people are not Fortnite is still included today, so you have a Chance to prepare.

Jump care in Fortnite

By it reaches the game for the first time of the unveiling of the final trailer pretty amazing Sound, the many people not surprised in the night. News not start to decompose, finally, the last Trailer to show us. How it looks in practice?

“alt=””/> “alt=””/>

A good scare, if you have not seen earlier. Especially at night, when the players were well dozing, and not expect to release something in the game starts suddenly, so strange noises.