Player Fortnite already receive this free Skin for the tournament. It seems it was not difficult to get it to

Reported that the mass of the people that you already have a Skin for the tournament.

A few days ago, we wrote about what is at stake is the free Skin. Epic gave the option in a tournament Summer Smash Cup, which was originally for people from Asia and Oceania.

The players changed but the regions and on whose account already has a Skin and other elements of beauty.

“300 Ping, but it was possible”

According to the community, the majority of the people was 300 Ping, and it was to see that the Lobby is filled with people who play as if they were not able to shoot. It is certainly a high Ping. After a narrative of the entry into the 10% of the best players in no particular problems.

Also the voices appear, that some received their awards, although they are in Pula by 10%. It is very possible that the Skins will be credited in the next few hours.

How to see the languages, of course, not participate in people from Asia or Oceania.

It is not known that such actions will be repeated, and you are working again, the change of the Region. Remember that in the case of the tournament in Japan there were problems with the return in the correct Region.

We will remind that for the tournament, you could skina, Graffiti, painting, and puller.