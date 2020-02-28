Sicily, the girl lured on Instagram and raped

In Sicily the police? detained venticinquenneì accusing him of sexual abuse deteriorates a minor and production of child pornography.

The operation was carried out at the end of a long and complex investigation coordination of the Prosecutor’s office of Palermo, the part of the Police Section Was P. G. of the Prosecutor’s office of Termini-Imerese, which allowed to trace in the young of the Villa, as responsible for the fake profile in instagram is used, according to the prosecution, in order to gain the trust of the child and force it to produce child pornography, and yet, once attributed to a non-existent medical skills, persuaded to meet, abusing her sexually.

According to the survey, girls, this was not an isolated case, but it is only one of the young people lured into Internet 25. Victim-this is one of the young men lured’m sure, from arrest,to meet him. The story is about a girl and analyzing mobile phones and PC were withdrawn key to return to the man who now is in custody.