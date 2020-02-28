Stay in Paris for Belen Rodriguez: Instagram on tilt in dress fuchsia [VIDEO]

Belen Rodriguez always on the wave, even when traveling around the world strives to be on everyone’s lips magazines, websites and social networks.

Just as it happened in the past stories on Instagram, where the beauty of Argentina in a different video lasting a few seconds each, is going to go to a hotel Le Bristolin Paris during a recent stay on French soil.

What aroused the greatest interest was your chosen outfit for the occasion, the color is definitely off, but at the same time, of course, enough to “hide” and attractive body is always Belen: