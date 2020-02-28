Time on the “secret” season of the second Chapter in Fortnite! – Cybersport.pl

After a long wait, this morning on the servers Fortnite is a new Update with the number 12: 00 appeared. Update starts the second season in Chapter 2 in the game of Epic Games, the promotion of the Slogan “a secret”.

The theme of the new season, and a Laptop battle, which is connected with the advent on the map, spies are two secret organizations, i.e., the Ghost and the darkness. Player, the fight a new season-ticket purchase, not only be able to unlock, especially new Skins for the characters and 1500 V dollars, but can participate in ad-hoc missions where you can unlock further versions of the Skins, including the well-known from the movies and Comics Deadpoola. In addition, the player can pick to participate in operations that will only be within a certain period of time, and in which it is possible, a unique and powerful weapons.

The Island has been taken over by covert operatives – members of Ghost and Shadow. You join the fight you want? pic.twitter.com/dmUiUyxWM2 — Fortnite (@Fortnite Game) February 20, 2020

A novelty in the game is to Listen to the mechanics, thanks to which players will get the opportunity to interact with powalonym by you opponent. Use the mechanism to open the players, the positions of the other members of the enemy team, which you can see by the red arrow above their heads.

As in the previous seasons, 2. Season in Chapter 2, changes in the Pool of available weapons – Epic Games decided to the grenade-bait, produced by moving a copy of the character of the player. To find on the servers after a significant Pause, in particular, C4, weapons with silencers, heavy sniper rifle and a machine gun, and in the memory have been transferred, the case to the damage, czterotaktowy sniper rifle, as well as some types of SMG and rocket launcher. Minor changes to the map of the game, which has several new locations, including a large building, the lines on the Central island, platform, oil platform, players will find in the southwest in the vicinity Siorbanych, and the helipad on the East coast of the map.

More information about 2. To find season 2 Chapter in Fortnite, and also the latest book in the fighting at this address.