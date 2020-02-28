What problems can be Fortnite Deadpoola in 2 weeks 12 season?

Deadpool entered, together with Fortnite 12 season. Players can unlock a skin by means of special functions.

The emergence of Deadpoola was not a big surprise. For a long time it was said that the character fits perfectly in the world of Fortnite.

Skina unlock, however, by the performance of special tasks. The players arrived, what to do next week.

Two new challenges

Meanwhile, there is no Polish Version of problems, but rather everyone understands:

Find Deadpool s milk carton (1)

Find Deadpool’s chimichangas around HQ (1)

It seems that all the problems in this style. To find something, to find something there. All in the menu. Although the call with the driver’s Stand with the first week of this principle breaks.

It is not known where “chimichangas”, neither milk carton level CC. Likely to be added.

New tasks will be in the next week. However, it is not known, or on Tuesday or on Thursday.

We will remind that Deadpool is a hidden skinem in Fortnite, the unlock only with season ticket combative. For the implementation of the first week of the test, you must be in the ventilation of the Mine.