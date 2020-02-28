who are you, age, Friends, 19, curiosity, Instagram and private life

Julia Molino one of the students of the school of 19 Friends of Maria De Filippi. The singer managed to win the green Jersey, welcome to Evening Friends, 19, on the air, starting tonight, Friday 28 February 2020, on Channel 5.

Julia Molino: who, age, career

Julia Molino born in Scafati, in the province of Salerno, in 1999. It is manifested from childhood a great passion for singing and participated in various local singing schools. A meeting that changed her life, if we want thus to say that Maximilian Fausto. It became his teacher, and he helped Julia to understand his artistic inclinations.

The young singer has also collaborated with a group of Marano di Napoli and tried to participate in other television programs, among them – ‘I sing’ and ‘I’ll leave You a song’.

Before planting, with Friends 19, Julia has tried several times to join the program, starting in 2017.

Julia Molino: personal life

Personal life Julia know very little, I do not know the girl or not.

Julia Molino: curiosity