who are you, age, Friends, 19, curiosity, Instagram and private life

Talisa Ravagnani one of the students of the school of 19 Friends of Maria De Filippi. Ballerina has managed to win the green Jersey, welcome to Evening Friends, 19, on the air, starting tonight, Friday 28 February 2020, on Channel 5.

Talisaa Ravagnani: who, age, career

Talisa Jade Ravagnani she was born in Milan on 28 August 2001.

All his childhood he spent in Dubai, at the age of 13, and then moved to Los Angeles in America, where he studied dance.

Young talisa was able to enter the body dance Selena Gomez and appearance in the film star ‘Look at her now’.

Talisa Ravagnani: personal life

About her personal life little is known, say, a beautiful talisa alone. Perhaps, in search of true love?

In fact, in the last days the beautiful talisa always closer Javier… who Knows…

Talisa Ravagnani: curiosity