who are you, age, Friends, 19, Instagram and private life

Nicholas Gorodiskii one of the school’s students, Friends, 19-Maria De Filippi. Dancer managed to win the green Jersey, welcome to Evening Friends, 19, on the air, starting tonight, Friday 28 February 2020, on Channel 5.

Nicholas Gorodiskii: who, age, career

Nicholas Gorodiskii born in 1995 in Lviv, Ukraine, near Chernobyl. Nicolai, however, he spent most of his childhood and growing up in Buenos Aires.

A difficult childhood in poverty, and a life full of hardship, but, despite the difficulties, Nicholas is 11 years managed to get closer to the world of dance.

He studied at the prestigious art Institute the top of the Colon Theatre and The Ballet Academy at the age of 13 Nicholas received two gold medals in a Dance competition America. In addition, in 2010, he won a scholarship that enabled him to study at the Vienna State Opera School, where in 2013 he received a bachelor’s degree.

In 2017, the young dancer has collaborated with the Royal theatre in New Zealand, and in 2018 he danced on the stage of the St. Francis Ballet.

Nicholas Gorodiskii: personal life

About her personal life little is known, not leaked, no information, not even from the social. On Instagram the already popular.