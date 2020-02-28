Who-Francesco Bertolini? Age, height, fiancee, Friends, 19 and Instagram

Francesco Bertolini he was born in Milan, July 4, 1996. It age thus, 23 yearswhile on his height we have no information. About her personal life, we know that the guy, after he discovered his passion for music, he decides to take singing lessons. At the same time, the singer also begins to play the piano without having to even Beatbox. Later, however, the artist, the approaching of even a few genres, including Rock, Bazaars, Blues and R&B. All of his songs, and his songs are written in English.

A few years ago Francesco becomes the leader of the group Jarvis. With the group in 2015, wins award MTV New Generation Award. In addition, take part in X-Factorwhere win the hearts of spectators and judges. Here you choose from Alvaro Soler in order to be part of his team. However, at the last moment, Bertoli and the group to give up the opportunity to take part in the talent show, has a label that supports them. At this point, however, the singer decided to leave the band and start a solo career.

In a wonder, even if Francesco Bertolini we have girl. However, from the information circulating in the network, it seems that the artist is currently single. His latest report came some time ago. The girl in question, as he said betrayed Francescodespite this, he was very much in love and attached to her.

In 2019, Bertoliafter an unpleasant experience in X-Factorhe decides to take part in the samples Friends, 19and with a new challenge. He knew everything that happened during his way inside the school Maria De Filippi.