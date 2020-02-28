Your dance in Fortnite? Epic works with TikTokiem

In the framework of the collaboration between Epic Games announced a contest to win the 25 thousand Dollar prize pack will cost 400 dollars. What should I do? Easy to TikToku under the Hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest you throw your Original dance, the could find in the game.

The rivalry is up to 24. To enter the contest, you must have exceeded 13 years, and the materials included one of the tunes on the official Website provided Fortnite.

I must admit that Epic Games has intensified in the last time very strong. Except for the above-mentioned competition, the developers most popular symbols streamerów. Btw, it’s Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. In the coming weeks, it should be even more Skins that will be available in the Item Shop.