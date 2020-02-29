Рюмочная in Fortnite Battle Royale doesn’t sound like PEGI +12. But it is only a name.

In Fortnite Рюмочная appeared. Sounds ominous? But this is only the formidable name for something, what test he has your skills and muscle memory! The aim of this new regime as quickly as possible until the end, while depreciation of goals along the way.

Also read: Trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks like a Trailer of the winning film

The rivalry will be list with your friends or other players, the best time in the rank. Epic Games invites pochwalenia best sometimes hasztaga used #fortnite combine! What is also new in the game? Here are the changes in Fortnite 10.40 are.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS

Explosive Batarang In piknięć Signal-to-distance, it’s a Symbol was added to the Visualizer sounds.

Bańkosłona Bańkosłona thrown to other players, reflected by them.

Installed Games: Odbijacz Rare Case. Appears in the stack 3 piece It is the supply, slots, sides and wholesale trade are to be found in the images. You can put it on the floor, the wall or the ramps/stairs Increases the jump in the direction perpendicular to the surface of a trap.

Enabled the capture of Batman and the Explosive Batarang in the Arena and tournaments.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the strips were health visible.

If an object with Złomoszczeliny falls in the players dressed behind a Bush, will not damage the player, and krzakowi.

Player, the obligation for entry in the Zone of the portal, can move freely during the planning process.

Fixed a bug where players dressed in costumes, props, disassemble the case screen.

The players, dressed in the costumes, the props already wykrywani System to prepare Nuclear Explosive Batarangu.

Explosive Batarangs does not already appear in the air after the destruction of the object on which they were sitting.

Fixed a bug, in what appeared to be in the world Trap in the same place in which it is visible in the preview.

Bańkosłony included at the back of the supply do not disappear already destroyed Dump.

Bańkosłony not protect already covered injury.

Bańkosłony it is already in the air.

Fixed a bug in the Bańkosłony not the vehicle, if you were thrown by the player, which in this car.

GAMEPLAY

Weekend double EXPERIENCE! This weekend two times play. H 15:00 on Friday 27. September, double the amount of EXPERIENCE is played in the hours of 15:00 on Monday 30 September of each Match you.

Game search For fundamental modes, the improved logic, search, game. Players are now strength is more likely to take people with a similar game. The better you are, the higher the level of your opponent. We are gradually this change will introduce the basic modes of operation in all the regions in the course of the Tests and Monitoring the effects.

Controller have new setting of the sensitivity and of the amplified targets. Note: the new settings, steering, steering to the target reticle turns red after wymierzeniu in the target is in the effective range, so, before you is a drop in the damage of the weapon in connection with the removal.

Рюмочная This new mode is a good opportunity to enhancements in Controller options, of which we have already mentioned above! Although Рюмочная has Screen in the testing of the new control, you can play in this mode with the “classic” Management, the mouse and keyboard or Touch. The objective of this mode as quickly as possible to the end, after the elimination of all objectives on the way. The Ranking mode, which will allow you to compete on time with friends and other players. Each Note has a possibility of sorting the times and according to the preferred methods of administration.

The Stars In The Sky Of Moscow Together with a slit back to the village destroyed, with Pleasant surroundings of the Park, but now has its own community living and emerges as a pleasant place to stay! So pleasant, that shooting stars fall want right here. Kill them and you will be powerful items, including weapons, which have not yet seen!

Swamps Vacation The players, dressed in costumes props can already crouching, the commands “” to return to the normal Form.

Members of a team will receive no marks will be made.

Removes the assignment, reset the camera.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players in the area of Slots Graffiti without the end can.

The selection of the building not more Parameter sets the walls with deactivated Option “selection back player buildings are set” with a Controller.

SOUND

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the sounds of the boxes for the mind constantly when you open the Box.

Music, Emoticons, Where matt is not Reset after each cycle.

INTERFACE

The Option “help Management” is only for Mobile platforms is already available on other platforms.

The Option “edit structure”, is now available in the section “construction” in the settings on the controller and not in a section “other”.

Bug Fixes

The statistics of the game do not come from the on-screen celebration of the Royal victory.

Also read: LA Noire on the PSVR – virtual reality with the next Hit!

Source: epicgames.com