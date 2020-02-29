20 years of “Unplugged” by Shakira, the registration, with the has taken the world

11 songs, the acoustic “MTV Unplugged” Shakirathat, for the first time for the whole world of 29. February 2000a presentation, with the help of which you opened the doors to the market in the anglo-forever.

The Colombian-born adopted the Protocol in august 1999 in New York city it consists primarily of songs from her album successful up to this point in time, “Where are the thieves?”.

But it was in February, 2000, met the world this Protocol acoustic saw the Colombian power fuller, who had shown in previous years, and with a look of rockers, what’s up there.

The “Unplugged” by Shakira was a milestone for the industry latina: this was the first episode of the programme, the and completely in Spanishthe first time was that an act of pop-latin was Unpluggedthe first Nude solo latina and for the first time, that an act of the latin quarter it takes no power in the studios of MTV in Miami.

Produced by Emilio Estefan, the hard disk, the versions of “desenchufadas” of songs contains such as “If you go”, “flying home,” “Ciega, sordomuda”, “I’m here” and “eyes”subjects were to success in the career of the Colombian.

“MTV Unplugged” Shakira was to not only market a success in sales successfully Latin, but he also inaugurated in the usa in 2001, where he took the prize for the Best Latin Pop Album.