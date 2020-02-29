A collection of official materials Epic Games for the game “Fortnite” is constantly expanding

Photo

The official solution book “Fortnite”. Costumes

/News Press Releases

“Fortnite” from Epic Games no longer present; it is a world-wide phenomenon. The permanent interest of the players, all in connection with “Fortnite’em” has led to the fact that the editors have decided, you and all other lovers festival official add-on material to the game. Publisher Insignis prepared two of them, but the next.

Youtube Video (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNpvmPzTirw(/embed)

Your adventure with “Fortnite’em” is infinitely more interesting when you are able to be creative. This will help you two new books. The official solution book “Fortnite”. Outfits is przebogate source of knowledge about the costumes and accessories “Fortnite”. Not everything that you know, some umknęły can your memory. They are all represented here-rates, and with valuable tips that will help your Styling will look absolutely unique. The Image of the fact of vital importance, if you fall in the memory with other players during the game. The variety and diversity of clothes, the power in the guide, exclusive concept art, what you will definitely find something for himself; and here there is everything – from costumes, tight to the most beautiful outfity. And with additional items – even the simplest of them can be perfect all the obfuscation complement each other.

Photo The official solution book Fortnite. How to paint

/News Press Releases

Well, but have you ever wondered how your favorite clothes, vehicles and weapons from “Fortnite”? No Problem. The official guide “Fortnite. How to paint the second new Insignisowych materials”. With his help, step by step, you will be held in all phases of the creation of the drawing from the first sketch up to the rich Details of the final image. Under the guidance of experienced cartoonists to practice by the coolest cars, “Fortnite”, a cult Outfits, and earned the respect of weapons or materials budowalne, the one you like best. Basic techniques of drawing, such as, for example, shadow, you have to the little Finger. An inspiring book, as if to draw you into the world of a newbie, as the guard.

Is also something that is useful, and soon – the official wall calendar “Fortnite” for the year 2020. Colorful and published with great attention to the quality of paper and printing. Look every day on the Charts with their favorite topics, such as the Raven, the guardian of love, or pajamas, you can conquer the world. As an outstanding strategist “Battle Royale” in it, you can their cunning Plan, because here is plenty of space for notes. You can hang on the wall as a trophy.

These three materials round the complex of the two already existing collection of books. So far, Fortnite appeared “. The official journal of the battle,” and “Fortnite. The official solution book. How to survive Battle Royale”.