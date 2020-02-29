Alessandra Ambrosio turns the stage, on the catwalk, and strike a pose with the top-of-the – Marie-Claire-magazine

+







Alessandra Ambrosio and her friends (photo: playback/ instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio he transformed the stage in a real fashion show. The model shared an image on Wednesday, 26. March, will appear in the dialog box, in the other charts, as they Fernanda Motta, Lou Montenegro and Lorrayne Mathias-He.

“The light on the bridge and you get this I just love it. What an honor to be able to go, on the avenue,” he wrote in the caption, you click on it.

The top-model, she is the mother of According to the, (11), and the YearAnd 7, of the marriage with her ex-husband Jamie Mazur. Currently, she is an Italian, Niccolò Oddi, the owner of the brand Aluani.

You’ve tapped into the beauty of Everything today? Every day she has a new review for the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.