Aurora Ramazzotti moves on Instagram, his will: “I miss you”

Aurora Ramazzotti moves in Instagram: “I miss you”, what happens in presenter and radio host who was expressing his feelings in the story.

Aurora Ramazzotti always smiling and Sunny, just like her mother Michelle Hunziker. Young presenter, has more and more effectively, in TV, in radio, but in media, where a super in a row. Her profile in Instagramin fact, today has more than 1 million followers most of them love Aurora for his beauty and his personality. Daughter Eros Instagram sometimes public photos and videos that highlight his torso, but often shares with fans what is going on, posting their thoughts, but often also impossible to miss the conversations with people close to her. Some time ago, but happened something very unusual. In ?????????? published some the history of Instagram in which there was quite ‘melancholia’ and nostalgia: “I miss you”wrote , also shows touched. Let’s find out together what happened.

Aurora Ramazzotti moves in Instagram: “I miss you”, this ” purge conduit

Aurora Ramazzotti always very active Instagram and shares with the fans is actually what is happening. Daughter Eros Instagram and Michelle Hunziker always shows his sympathy and irony in the media, but some time ago he published stories in which he played different from the usual, i.e. melancholy and nostalgia. What will happen? Nothing serious, fortunately. Aurora, apparently, feels the absence of the father, which these days is on tour in United States. In Instagram shared a few videos of Eros during a concert in Madison Square Garden in New Yorkaccompanying the tender signature. The photo shows Eros on the stage that sings Aurorathe song was written and prepared on the occasion of the birthday of his daughter.

“I miss this person”– Aurora says in a row, and then add another one, in which completeness “I dropped a tear”. I mean, the Aurora looks quite sad and melancholy, and I wanted to hug his dad, which, meanwhile, has an amazing success in UNITED States and yesterday Madison Square Garden recorded a well-deserved full house.

As stated in the caption the history of Instagram Aurora is very melancholic, but also show great love and beautiful relationship that a young conductor with his family.