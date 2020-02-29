Batman hits in Fortnite. There are only two weeks





Already with 21. September, i.e. on the anniversary of the 80-year anniversary of the Batman games can Fortnite this figure in the popular game. Batman is not the only hero DC, that will be in Fortnite. Besides it, we also the Skin, Catwoman, and a direction in the game will change temporarily in the city of Gotham have.

The whole event lasts for two weeks and ends at 6. In October of the current year. In this time we can Batman’s Cape, as well as the whole pack of cosmetics, exactly in this Highlight of this character to buy. This is also the costume of Catwoman, and Gotham is coming. In addition, we will also see new rewards and a bit of free Hardware in the Form of, for example, batarangów whether the gun with the rope.



Photo: Epic Games

Epic Games is still their flagship product developed lately, Fortnite terrible vote on the Option of Skins, the in-game Shop. Also in the game there is a twist drill esportowy. In the last world Championships Fortnite him, the 16-year-old three million dollars won.

