Cecilia Rodriguez Instagram, bikini does not include his dizzying curves: “masterpiece”

In February, a bit warmer than usual, but we think Cecilia Rodriguez to make it really hot. Ballerina published a photo in his Instagram account that he really raised the temperature. Beautiful Argentina is the sister Belen Rodriguez, one dancer, known from the last period. Cecilia bit her sister’s footsteps and date in the world of show business, a parade and a small pocket. Was the first moment in which they constantly compare in Belen, now all of us like what not to focus on his sister. Cecilia’s life is divided between work and his love Ignatius Moser.

See also: Sara Tommasi disease: “I decided to die instead of curing, drug use and sex”

Privacy Policy Cecilia Rodriguez

Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignatius Moser one of the most talked about couples and love you at the same time. Initially, their Union caused great doubt, especially by his family. Because Cecilia is sensual, provocative and really sparkle, and the Moser family name to protect and a high sense of decency. A love story, a bit Romeo and Julietbut here, in the end, both of them not only from their families. Their relationship is now softer than ever. He tries to control his anger and provocation, while the leaves a little more to go. Took each better than the other, as each relationship should be. However, this does not mean that Cecilia stopped to leave her fans breathlessit is actually the opposite.

Clear photo and comments

Latest photos on Instagram’s own example. In the picture we see Cecilia on the beach with a surfboard under one arm and bikini amazing. From the mountain to the crossroads and chest Cecilia even more explosive. His form and appearance are pure seduction. No one can resist his charm. In no photograph was taken of the comments and gratitude. “Or the masterpiece”; “What a physicist, you’re beautiful”; “breath, you’re beautiful”; “well, in the background you can hear the song solar patrol”; “top That!”.