Check out the latest news from the March of the Globo play – behind the Scenes

‘My Name Is’ follows the lives of three women on different journeys of self-discovery. The stories are independent, and each of them has difficulties, trajectories, intense and unique experience. Already in the “L. A.”s Finest: together Against crime”, the series, which is derived from the franchise “Bad Boys,” the agent, Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), together with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) in the case of the police in the Los Angeles area and is a partnership of all conventional, you have to fight against criminals in the city.

Between secrets and lies,” she (Tess Haubrich) find support in a new group of mothers, who, after a betrayal that results in a murder. Together, they help each other with their children in the business, and the solution of a crime.

Also this month on the platform, the children of the “school for geniuses’ of the original Globo play, you come up with the most of the challenges, the friendships, secrets, and a lot of science for the whole family. In this, the fifth of the season. the students will build a fresh technology, while the best story of the physical and comes into school with a big dream. To move beyond a partnership with a major institute of technology to the project, to the school.

The month, Dr. Shaun Murphy win over a member of the platform. Fans of the series of medical will be able to maratonar episode of “Chicago Med” in the title, as well as the successes, such as “The Good doctor”, “hospital New Amsterdam” and “Nurse Jackie”, which is already available on the platform.

Modern Family-Season 10

Year of production: 2019 – and the view

The Summary: Married to Gloria that creates the patriarch, Jay, a step-son, and lives with his two children from his first marriage…. Connected to the families ‘ understanding of real-life situations with a pinch of humor.

The castEd O’neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter

Production Year: 2019

Content: The three women on different journeys of self-discovery. The stories are independent, and each of them has difficulties, the experience of intense and exciting moments.

The cast: Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan, Vicky McClure, Ed Coleman, Perry Fitzpatrick, Paul Kaye, So It is Best Arinzé Kene, Vinette Robinson.

Between the secrets and the lies

Year of production: 2019 – and the view

Content: After a betrayal that results in a murder, she finds support in a new group of women. Together, they help each other with their children in the business, and the solution of a crime.

The cast: Melissa George, Tess Haubrich, Mandy Claims, Jessica Tovey, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Helen Thompson, Don Hany, Daniel MacPherson, Jagger (Serafin, Paityn Batchelor, Steve Bastoni

Content: Beth Winter is living with a step-father is abusive, in a rural area in Ireland, in the nineteenth XIX century. After getting to know the beautiful Liam’s Ward, the young man sets sail on a saga of love, betrayal and revenge.

The cast: Matthew Rhys, Ann Skelly, Jamie Dornan, Valene Kane, Charlene McKenna, Francis Magee, Sean McGinley, Martin McCann, Michael Smiley, Of McAleer

Year of manufacture: 2014 – 2019

Content: After a chance encounter during a vacation, the writer, the Noah, and the signpost of a extramarital affair that will change their lives forever is the beginning.

The cast: Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson, Julia Goldani Telles, Jadon Sand, Joshua Jackson, Jake Siciliano

Catalina Sandino, Omar Metwally

Seal Team – a soldier of the Elite

Year of production: 2017 – Still on the display

The SummaryTo train the soldiers of the elite of the Navy of the United States, plan and execute the most dangerous missions around the world, the safety and security of the country.

The castDavid Boreanaz ‘ s hairstyles, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr, A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Judd Lormand, Tyler gray, Justin Melnick

The Chicago Med –

Year of built: 2015 Is Still in the display

The SummaryTeam of doctors, nurses and staff of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center faces daily challenges as you do what is necessary to treat their patients.

The cast: Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya Da Costa, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson’s hairstyles will look, Oliver Platt, Colin Donnell, Ashland, And Thomas, Raquel Diaz

School-of-the-Jinn-season 5

The SummaryAmong the challenges, the friendships, secrets, and a lot of science, and the year is full of new developments at the school of geniuses: the students will build a fresh technology and the best story of a Physically arrive at the school with a big dream and a partnership with a leading technology Institute in the train of the project.

The castJoana Guedes, Kaik Francisco, And Julia Mendez, Pyetra Pignatari, We Sat And Martins Is Part Of Cardoso, Valentino Hesitation, Simone Iliescu, Joao Andreazza, A Short Name Is

L. A.”s Finest: together Against crime

Year of production: 2019 – and the view

The Summary: The series ‘ is derived from ‘Bad Boys’, the agent, ” Syd ” Burnett, Nancy McKenna, to join in the Los Angeles Police. In a partnership, all of which are conventional, and they fight against criminals in the city

The cast: Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Sophie Reynolds, Ernie Hudson, Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Laz Alonso, Rebecca Budig, Sabina Gadecki

Year of production: 2012 – 2016

The SummaryYears after he is attacked by an animal, and a murder that claimed her mother, the detective, Catse involved in a relationship that is dangerous to identify with your Savior, and you will find out that your little secret.

The cast: Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan, Nina Lisandrello, Austin Basis, Nicole Gale Anderson, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Max Brown, Ted Whittall, Who Knows

Year of production: 2014 -2017

The Summary: A Drama about the life of Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots. In search of power, you will be confronted with a maelstrom of intrigue, enemies, and political sex scandals.

The cast: Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows, Celina Sinden, Torrance Coombs, Anna Popplewell Craig Parker, Toby Regbo And Jonathan Keltz, Rose, Williams And

Supernatural-Season 14

Year of production: 2018-2019

The SummarySam and Dean Winchester lost her mother to a supernatural force, and they were trained to fight evil. You travel across the country in the fight against the darkness.

The castJared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Mark Pellegrino, Ruth Connell, Alexander Calvert, Star Osric Chau

The Summary: Driven by a personal tragedy, the surgeon, Daniel, is hiding in a hospital, in the U-Bahn the U-Bahn in London, where you take care of the patients, the guilty and the desperate.

The castMark Strong, Daniel Mays, Carice van Houten, Catherine McCormack, in Spite of the king Bakare, In the Newmark, Chloe Pirrie, Ryan McKen, Siena Kelly

Deadwood City Without Law

Year of manufacture: 2004 – 2006

The SummaryDuring the gold rush in the United States in 1876, by the pursuit of money and the chances are that transformed deadwood into a hostile area characterized by crime and corruption.

The cast: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, W. Earl Brown, John Hawkes, Paula Malcomson, Dayton Callie, Leon Rippy, William Sanderson