Coronavirus, Beppe Grillo on Instagram with a mask in the form of the brain: the “Filter information”

“Filtering information.” This header is short, but effective, last post Beppe Grillo on Instagram. Founder The 5 Star Movement took a selfie, which shows while wearing the maskbut not the ones that go like hot cakes in recent weeks because of the fear of Coronavirus.

IDEAS

See ALSO Coronavirus, the file in the supermarkets even in Rome: the hunt for canned food and disinfectants

Coronavirus, stolen costumes and masks in the hospital Chieti

What to wear with a Bow the brain is plasticheld indefinite, with rubber band in grey. The message is clear: before the news that come on Cove-2019often exaggerated, if not false, to force the brain to work to remain calm and to avoid psychosis. I’m sure it’s more effective instrument for simple masks out of paper.

See ALSO Coronavirus, narrow in Italy: mandatory quarantine in museums, art-closed





© REPRODUCTION RESERVED