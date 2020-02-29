Coronavirus in Milan, Beppe Hall launches hashtags on Instagram #milanononsiferma. VIDEO

“Every day, we make miracles every day, we are not afraid of Milan does not stop”. Postcards of the city, set in the pace and the background music is motivational. The mayor of Italy’s Beppe Hall publishes videos that you want to be the embodiment of “Milan” to start in Instagram with the tag #MilanoNonSiFerma. A promotional video filmed from the storm Appetite For Disruptive – as explains Corriere della Sera concludes with reference to a number of other cities participating in crisis situations, including Codogno, and all of Italy. Confidence and challenge citizens, the day when the city is preparing to gradually return to normal after several days of closing in respect of museums, cinemas, schools, cafes – due to the necessity of limiting the infection of coronavirus (LATEST UPDATES).

Hall: “to Return to normal life, ranging from culture”

On Wednesday it was announced that a bar in Milan, should not remain closed after 18, keeping some time limit, for example, service at the table, not on the counter. In the evening, and then, you Know, shared a video in which he announced to be at work, to reprogram the events (in the direction of the Salone del Mobile) and to re-open some services, ranging from culture, in accordance with Minister Franceschini: “we are Beginning to rediscover something that may be museums, but in any case, let’s start with culture.”

Cirio: “There are conditions for a gradual return to normal life”

You know, this is not the first local to ask the government gradually weakening the precautionary measures. Yesterday, the President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio said after the announcement of the reduction in the number of infected people in the Region from three to one: “do not, in the end, the conditions to apply to the Government gradual return to normal life.”

Video the irony in Milan uglify

On the closure of museums and the consumption of the city of Milan during this period, he jokes and Milan to disfigure that video “in Milan during coronavirus” (VIDEO), it soon became viral.

Read all

