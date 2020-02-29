Coronavirus, Naked Walter and his max on Instagram: “don’t worry, coronavirus, we are not afraid to live my life as a chicken”

Before proceeding

If you are here, it is obvious that you value our journalism.

As you know, more and more people right Ilfattoquotidiano.and without having to pay anything.

So we decided, because we are convinced that all citizens should have the opportunity to receive information free and independent.

Unfortunately, the kind of journalism that we try to offer you the services requires time and a lot of money.

Revenue from advertising will help us to pay all staff necessary to ensure

always the standard of information that we love, but not enough to cover the costs

de ilfattoquotidiano.it.

If there are laws, and you like what you read you can help us continue

our job is to see the price of a cappuccino a week.

Thank you

Peter Gomez