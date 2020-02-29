Dry ice in the pool, three people were killed at a party on his birthday, striking star of Instagram

Must be party under the sign of fun and carefree, but the occasion for the twenty-ninth birthday stars Instagram Russia Ekaterina Didenko turned into a tragedy. Three people were killed budget accident that occurred yesterday in Moscow at admission he was celebrating with friends. And dry ice thrown in the pool, killed three people and placed in the intensive care unit, another six. The victim Natalia Monakova and Yuri Alferov, both 25 years old and the husband of Catherine, and 32 Valentyn Didenko.

According to Daily Mail, death would be to come carbon dioxide poisoning after the dry ice was mixed with water in the pool. He was the husband of Catherine to add 25 kg of the bathroom floor to create amazing and original visual effect” is designed to impress all present. He, too, was in the ICU after the rescue operation, and died soon after in hospital. Two 25 will, instead, he died on the spot.



Some guests have reported chemical burns, while “Catherine” – which was originally declared dead by mistake – published in social video through tears: “I live, I’m outside the door of the chamber of intensive therapy” – he said in the video.



The mother of two children, Didenko is a popular blogger in Instagram, having millions of followers and gives advice that it has curative properties home use. The pharmacist is highly qualified also shares personal moments of his life. “Val is no longer with us. I didn’t cry yesterday, and today is not broke. I thought it wasn’t true, it was a nightmare,” he added in the video.

The incident appeared in the Russian public, and made around the world. No one had expected such a gesture could be so dangerous. Dry ice is frozen carbon dioxide and produces steam, when introduced into the water. Steam may cause high levels carbon dioxide in the blood, when it will be released in a poorly ventilated space.

