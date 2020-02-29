Duel of the large fur with a giant Monster in Fortnite. Here is the complete recording of the event is





On Saturday evening, around 20:00, all players in Fornite witness to a truly epic events. On the map, one-eyed monsters and robots appeared hugewithin 5 minutes resulted in epic, the staging of the meeting, not like a great trip animation film.

In the last few weeks, Epic Games “pstrykało” us in the nose, suggesting that the card may have some kind of animal. First of all, in the mountains, an eye wasanother time, they saw the huge tracks. In the end, however, the 20th of July 2019, there was an epic battle on the map. A player managed to remove all with the System of repetitions. You are drinks, and 5 minutes of free time, because there is something to see.

And here, you see all from the point of view of the player:

It is worth noting that the robot used one of the known elements cards – the great Statue was actually his sword. In the whole fight with huge weapons and the remains of the Monster were visible on the map and the player. It is a natural development of the place before the Start of the 10 season, which will take place on 1. August. Tradition is that Fortnite will change on the island: Battle Royale will always be something. Who knows – perhaps the leitmotif of the next few months is the robot?

It is also worth noting that Fortnite it is the only one in its kind, when it comes to the narrative. Immediately after the case in the game begins to happen, strange things, about which the Community discussed for weeks in the forums… and then Epic Games and so you can may surprise you. And I must admit that the traditional campaign no longer needed, as the developers learn how to write the story the way the creators of Fortnite.

Personally Apex Legends, which is also a second season tied, and so the new Battle Passem and changes on the map. Both titles will be free to marry, and if, as by miracle, not yet played, you should be familiar with them. Without a doubt, the two of the best games, Battle Royale, are available in the market.