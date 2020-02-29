Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram photos in a wedding album

It was February 23, 2018, when Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard married in new York. Two years later (what? already two years?!), on profile Instagram for Emily Ratajkowski, the model posted the pictures onwedding album and videos to celebrate a wedding anniversary. And Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard is an American actor and producer, and he asked for her hand only a few months after we started Dating. The message is even more stunning saw Emily, he recently broke up with his ex historic, Jeff Magic, and no one knew she was seeing someone. So the wedding has left more than surprised, more than 25 million users of the model. Well, 2 years since that fateful day, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard already in love than ever, and this place is super romantic, I have confirmation.

Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram, photo wedding anniversary with Sebastian Bear-McClard

In the wedding of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard I arrived unexpectedly, but, apparently, it is February 23, 2018 it was one of the happiest days in the model. Just in time for the anniversary EmRata shared on my profile in Instagram some photos for the big day, which is celebrated in the hall of the Palace of Justice in new York, in front of a few friends. We can say that the wedding of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard it was really easy, not only for its location but also because the two newlyweds were dressed in dress casual, of all days. In fact, if this type of wedding is very low profile, I love you, know that costume Emily Ratajkowski was signed Zara and cost a little more than 100 euros. Elegant, economical and you have the opportunity to invest more in the wedding journey, a great direct Emrata!

In the first post on profile Instagram Emily Ratajkowskiyou see 3 pictures of the pair together before and after said Yes, and the simple inscription: “Two years 23.2.18. I love you more every day.”

The second post, and the movie is super romantic first kiss, after it was officially declared husband and wife. Also, this film is accompanied by a few words, but as always sweets: “2 years ago in court. 10/10 I’d marry you (& again & again & again).” In the wedding of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard will not be this tale that we are accustomed to see among the stars, but is proof that when you’re really in love, you just very little to be happy.

You liked the article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive articles, the Cosmopolitan right in your mail.

CHECK HERE