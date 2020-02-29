Epic Games players sent Fortnite gifts for Valentine’s day

Pretty nice action on the part of Epic Games.

Maybe you don’t know much, but Epic Games sometimes transfers a little of your favorite streamerom, or youtuberem. Lately, many people are small gifts for the upcoming Valentine’s day.

These Skins are not in the game, or a new permanent card, combative, and chocolate. Beautifully packaged in a box with motifs from the game.

Gift from Epic Games

A sweet gift came in first place for the people from France. How does it look?

As you can see, the Box has the same motifs from the mode ” and Destroy it. To him, the gratitude for the game is Fortnite. In the middle of the mass of the sweets.

Epic known of such gifts, which often sends. This time, apparently, the action was specifically aimed at the French, though, perhaps, players from other countries, even your chocolate.

For “normal” players also, probably, something is in the game itself. We will remind that a year ago in Fortnite free lotnię the list only with the help of a gift from someone from our friends added. This year probably is as well.