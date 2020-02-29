Fortnite is the most popular game on the Nintendo Switch in Europe!

Fortnite Chapter 2

Photo: Epic Games

Nintendo has, once again, the list of the most popular games on the old continent in 2019, Fortnite, the vanquished won, in particular, of the legendary ZELDĘ – exclusive title, for the part of the user, especially a Nintendo console buys. published Many people assume that the popularity of Fortnite follows on the Nintendo, from the fact that the game is free.

The entire evaluation is as follows:

  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Pokémon: forward, Pikachu
  7. Pokémon: Let’s Go, eevee
  8. Super Mario Ulysses
  9. FIFA 19
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Pokémon sword
  12. Pokémon Shield
  13. New Super Mario Bros At Deluxe
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Super Mario Maker 2
  16. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  17. FIFA 18
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  19. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  20. Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom

The methodology of the RATINGS focused on the number of hours in the game, users have moved from Europe. Interesting how the grade for the next year change.

