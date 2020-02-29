Fortnite – season starts on 9 games! Epic Games shows new Skins





Any Fan of Fortnite is waiting for the new season, mainly for one reason. It is, of course, about new Skins for our character, you can unlock that in the book of the company, where you expect a variety of awards at the following levels. Otherwise in the ninth, begins today the season games. In the game you can expect a new permanent card battle, at the standard price of 950 V-Dollar offers 100 Levels and more than 100 new awards:

And when it comes to new Skins, they look like this:



Of course, the new season is not only a new permanent card. There is also a new method of movement on the map – flow of air, as well as new locations, such as, for example, the Neo-identity, or Mega-market.

The big news awaits the Fans of battles in the mode of saving the world. This so-called war games, in which “You take on new and unique missions, modeling of storm-shield, and test your possibilities!”. You can check how alone and in the group, but at the beginning of the Epic Games of the four scenarios, to appear (over time):

The new season is also a whole series of changes in the Balance of the game, as well as new, okolicznościowi hero and a new kind of weapons in the mode battle royale – semi-automatic shotgun. Full list of changes and news you can find at this address.

