Fortnite – that is, as the game is easy to play

Fortnite is a game of insanely popular Multiplayer – whether we like it or not. The name of the Studio Epic Games records of popularity and keeps constantly in the front line of the most watched games on the platforms in the network.

The potential Fortnite also saw companies outside the video game industry, effectively with in-game advertising for business purposes. The first such collaboration, Epic Games, connected with the NFL, which was funded by games, games, American Football.

In the context of the connection of the worlds Fortnite and the National Football League, the players, the possibility of acquisition of special additives in the Shop Fortnite, which will be able to a variety of devices, ranging from the selection of the colors of your favorite clubs, to the editing room, on the clothes and ending. have It is the start of the common game Fortnite with the big brands.

In the coming weeks to the game elements zdradzające were brought, nor co-operation. With the Premiere of the film Marvel Avengers: the Endgame is approaching. This time the players of the popular representatives of the genre battle royale in the world, a new, separate game mode, with thematic objects, which is typical of the Film -, Service-contracts, the fulfillment of which provided goods awards and Theme store, where they sold, among other things, the character of the legendary Black widow.

All of this led to the fact that Fortnite was a treat in terms of advertising and in the broadest sense of the marketing. The world of the game became increasingly intertwined with the world of cinema. Excellent proof of this is the cooperation with Epic Games – this time together with the creators of the film John Wick is. In the virtual world, players have the opportunity to buy a special package to the look of your character in the forms of the eponymous John Вицка.

The developers of this opportunity to have a separate game mode in which you have to unique add-ons in the Form of tied to the Film were obtained. All, the the same time with the Premiere of the last part of the views of John Wick 3. Market potential Fortnite is great. The recent cooperation of the developers of the game Star Wars, in the framework of which we received a special Trailer, the Film is only available for players, only confirms this thesis.

But rather about the cinematography, Epic Games, the Jordan brand had also decided my Episode with the clothes – for the cooperation. The campaign proved to be a fell into the black – the players will receive new tasks and modes in the game, for free giveaways won, in connection with the brand, and the company would be enriched Jordan is another area to advertise for their iconic products.

To say why it is worth it? Fortnite was to a kind of tribal father, Test Marketing and modern advertising. Never before in the games, not the placement of products and advertising be recognized on such an enormous scale. Of course, advertising in the games is present, with the beginning of the XXI century. mostly in the Form of free advertising, then there are games created especially for this brand.

The best example is sports games like FIFA, NHL series, or race, where the Need for Speed in the game, Porsche Unleashed are the vehicles of the manufacturer from Stuttgart has promoted. However, this is a product of Epic Games has become an effective advertising tool, reaching millions of consumers around the world Model-games on the Basis of Wi-Fi Gameplay, constant Updates and events, but especially the availability of the title, which makes in-game Fortnite already more than 250 million users.

Or Fortnite as a phenomenon and revolutionized the market of computer games in the second decade of the XXI century? Undoubtedly, so. The value of the people than the game itself, which was a Form of entertainment from everyday life and the thrill during the final stages of the game, have led to the creation of the Studio Epic Games is currently the most popular game Genre of battle royale in the world.

Special events in the virtual world of the game to make that Fortnite is an attractive plane-activities for the marketer from all over the world. Therefore a example of companies that meet up with the creation of games and is a Signal that the industry will play advertising and computer increasingly with each other. This shows that once considered just a source of cheap entertainment computer games, are a full-fledged Instrument of the Marketing activities.

