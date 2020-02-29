Fortnite – Update 10.41 restored and a gun in krzemieniowy

Efficiency

The CPU utilization is to be optimized on the Nintendo console Switch. This change increases the number of Frames per second in complex scenes.

Bug Fixes

A bug that sometimes caused freezing of the game during the review the platform of the player. (Most commonly occurred in the salvation of the world).

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game in the mobile Version you can behave, act in the background, when you try to return to it.

Fixes stability issues on PlayStation 4, and PC.

What’s new?

Timeless

We begin the extension… before the time runs out. You will get the achievement of the objectives in the Mission additional time “Outside of time”. Win smaller prizes at the end of the season, including PD, elements, procedures, and thinking the Boot screen worthy.

“Outside of time” begins on Tuesday, may 8. October.

Weapons and items

Gameplay

Can and we don’t have much time, but still a little left in season X, was extended for a week! Gotham and package-Batman-mask ” Crusader X. up to the end of the season

Timeless The call to the extra-time of the season, X’s! The Mission “Outside of time” is from h 15:00 on Tuesday 8. October, in the hours of 20:00 on Sunday, 13. You will get the achievement of the objective of the Mission “Outside of time” to unlock rewards at the end of the season, including PD, the elements of the beauty and the loading screen serves as a souvenir after the season X.

Ruszane Zone Modes of periodic Ruszanych zones – desert, Vortex, Colosseum and Rafting were grouped into two modes at regular intervals. Wskoczcie in each location to randomly play one of the four cards. Ruszane Zone Team Wskoczcie in all, a great group, and check in the fight, each for each. Ruszane Zone – Solo Wskoczcie in particular, alone, and check in the fight, each for each.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players had problems with the queue in Mordowni. Because we decided this issue, Рюмочная available on devices with iOS and Android.have



Efficiency

Bug Fixes

Error of the problems when loading Levels fixed. You stepped on the Switch, like from the Nintendo Update 10.40 and showed that a growing number of players lądowała in areas of low quality. Due to this update, the update of the System will be more.

Improved performance of the material, cosmetic, by the flapping of the game.

Graphics and Animation

Bug Fixes

A view of Gotham on the map to the right.

Version for Mobile devices

Center Team Improved functionality of the search bar, make it easier to find friends.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in the MICS tagged were considered to be taken if players do not use Voice Chat.

Summary

Changes from the Server, 27. Fixed a bug where some names are not correctly ranked Mordowni are displayed in the tables.



What’s new?

Meteorite, Props Gallery

Followers of the Apocalypse in their games!

In a Bar, and gallery 1 added new gotowiec. Meteorite – Gotowiec with the meteorite is composed of all races and particles from the gallery of the meteorite, but United in a huge pack.

Added 3 new galleries. Meteorite, Props Gallery The meteorite, the core gallery Meteorite, Particle Gallery

Summary Changes from the Server, 27. Fixed a bug in the Alt + Tab all of the columns can change on the map, transitory.



What’s new?

Garobot embarks on the way

This week it’s time for the last driver, Garobota, chooses a journey through unknown country, up to the radio station. Load the truck and collect the group, because it’s time to go!

Volume weight

Walnijcie sound and doprawcie this new Bass Hammer!

Mission and System

You will get the achievement of the Mission Garobota accompany, back to the locker screen of the Mission “time to load on the way”!

We have found the error, which could prevent the correct reproduction of images/sound of the movie in the valley Samowitości. Here Link Clip for those of you who missed it due to this error.



Weapons and items