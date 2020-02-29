Fortnite – Update 10.41 restored and a gun in krzemieniowy

How each week, Fortnite, the Update. This time, the updating of the content is marked by the German 10.41.
Efficiency
- The CPU utilization is to be optimized on the Nintendo console Switch. This change increases the number of Frames per second in complex scenes.
Bug Fixes
- A bug that sometimes caused freezing of the game during the review the platform of the player. (Most commonly occurred in the salvation of the world).
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game in the mobile Version you can behave, act in the background, when you try to return to it.
- Fixes stability issues on PlayStation 4, and PC.
What’s new?
Timeless
We begin the extension… before the time runs out. You will get the achievement of the objectives in the Mission additional time “Outside of time”. Win smaller prizes at the end of the season, including PD, elements, procedures, and thinking the Boot screen worthy.
“Outside of time” begins on Tuesday, may 8. October.
Weapons and items
Gameplay
- Can and we don’t have much time, but still a little left in season X, was extended for a week!
- Gotham and package-Batman-mask ” Crusader X. up to the end of the season
- The call to the extra-time of the season, X’s! The Mission “Outside of time” is from h 15:00 on Tuesday 8. October, in the hours of 20:00 on Sunday, 13.
- You will get the achievement of the objective of the Mission “Outside of time” to unlock rewards at the end of the season, including PD, the elements of the beauty and the loading screen serves as a souvenir after the season X.
- Ruszane Zone
- Modes of periodic Ruszanych zones – desert, Vortex, Colosseum and Rafting were grouped into two modes at regular intervals. Wskoczcie in each location to randomly play one of the four cards.
- Ruszane Zone Team
- Wskoczcie in all, a great group, and check in the fight, each for each.
- Ruszane Zone – Solo
- Wskoczcie in particular, alone, and check in the fight, each for each.
- Fixed an issue where some players had problems with the queue in Mordowni.
- Because we decided this issue, Рюмочная available on devices with iOS and Android.have
Efficiency
- Error of the problems when loading Levels fixed. You stepped on the Switch, like from the Nintendo Update 10.40 and showed that a growing number of players lądowała in areas of low quality.
- Due to this update, the update of the System will be more.
- Improved performance of the material, cosmetic, by the flapping of the game.
Graphics and Animation
- A view of Gotham on the map to the right.
Version for Mobile devices
- Center Team
- Improved functionality of the search bar, make it easier to find friends.
- Fixed a bug in the MICS tagged were considered to be taken if players do not use Voice Chat.
Summary
- Changes from the Server, 27.
- Fixed a bug where some names are not correctly ranked Mordowni are displayed in the tables.
Meteorite, Props Gallery
Followers of the Apocalypse in their games!
In a Bar, and gallery
- 1 added new gotowiec.
- Meteorite – Gotowiec with the meteorite is composed of all races and particles from the gallery of the meteorite, but United in a huge pack.
- Added 3 new galleries.
- Meteorite, Props Gallery
- The meteorite, the core gallery
- Meteorite, Particle Gallery
- Fixed a bug in the Alt + Tab all of the columns can change on the map, transitory.
Garobot embarks on the way
This week it’s time for the last driver, Garobota, chooses a journey through unknown country, up to the radio station. Load the truck and collect the group, because it’s time to go!
Volume weight
Walnijcie sound and doprawcie this new Bass Hammer!
Mission and System
- You will get the achievement of the Mission Garobota accompany, back to the locker screen of the Mission “time to load on the way”!
- We have found the error, which could prevent the correct reproduction of images/sound of the movie in the valley Samowitości.
- Here Link Clip for those of you who missed it due to this error.
Weapons and items
- Hammer Podbijak Surround extends into the store on a weekly basis.
- Sound Hammer, a good attack speed and an excellent force of impact.
- Strong attack: Strong Bass Beats in the earth by a series of sound waves that are being bullied and reject the enemies.
- In the Shop one-week h 2:00 PM on Thursday, may 3. October, up at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 10.
- In the Shop weekly spade towers, Six feet under the earth.
- Creepy, rounded scoop, which looks as if in the ditch monstrous secrets served.
- Strong shooting: “the rise and coup – strong double attack on the strong recoil, causing a lot of damage.
- In the Shop one-week h 2:00 PM on Thursday 10. October in h 2:00 PM on Thursday 17. October.
