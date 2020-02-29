It must taste Gianni Experience to publish pictures sensual social. Commentator with Both men and women that is in your profile on Instagram million followers, he wrote in the last days the photo which shows almost no clothes on. Only white towel includes body care people, as you know, dating-show Channel 5that was imprinted in his new bathroom. Almost 15 I like and dozens of compliments: a fan, I felt contact and a specific issue 46 of Manduria, he took the first steps on television as a dancer in a Good Sunday. “You have a boyfriend?”he asked user interesting. “No”the man said, which in the past was married to a dancer Paola Barale.

Gianni to Experience Instagram intriguing, without clothes in the bathroom: “in This towel all the spoils”

On Instagram Gianni Experience published a few days ago the portrait is really intriguing. Photo shows back known commentator U&D, which is the intention to see in the mirror in the bathroom. The beard is, hair and Tits and shaved for a charming Apulian what to wear only in a white towel. This last considers that most of the fans are “annoying”: for subscribers I would like to see something different. Down to post hundreds of comments ‘sinful’: “At the exhibition center the first thing to do some strange movement”wrote with irony fan of attractive 46. “Towel spoils…”he added subscribers, which was echoed by another fan: “Delete…”. And: “You’re always surprising in its simplicity”, “the Beautiful environment, and you’re beautiful”, “you better…”, “Always on top”, “person”.

The commentator loved ‘Men and women’

In Men and women Magazine Gianni Experience had a couple of words about some of the people who participated in last years program Maria De Filippi: “There were a lot of knights, and many of you who left a mark in my memory, but the woman I was suffering, and that I gave all the love that he tried this, of course, IDA sycamore!”. Commentator said later Argues, Aruta: “Among the knights, the most crazy and unpredictable-this is, without doubt, Supports Aruta, who crowned his journey from birth White!”. Does not save, instead of a positive memory George Manetti: “I don’t even like to talk about people who disappointed me, because I would not give them value. More usually greater than those used for other purposes, trying to deceive us in the Studio and home audience. But what disappointed me is Giorgio a Stone!”.

read the article —> Gianni to Experience Instagram intriguing, without clothes in the bathroom: “in This towel all the spoils”

(Gianni Experience The Instagram Profile Official)